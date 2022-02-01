ICON Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.82 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. ICON has a market cap of $522.87 million and approximately $24.82 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICON has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 705,865,900 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON Foundation is leading ICON project, one of the largest blockchain networks in the world, launched in 2017 with the vision of ‘Hyperconnect the World’. By using the high-performance blockchain engine, ‘loopchain’, ICON projects to connect various blockchain communities and build an environment where blockchain technology can be applied to real life. ICON supports not only private blockchain projects cooperating with various companies, but also DApp developments in public blockchain sector through strategic partnerships to expand ICON’s blockchain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

