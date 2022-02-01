IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,661 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $110.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $114.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

