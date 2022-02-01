Idena (IDNA) Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Idena has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $124,033.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Idena coin can currently be bought for about $0.0837 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00134890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00052372 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00190687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00028885 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.93 or 0.07161414 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 80,007,464 coins and its circulating supply is 56,573,481 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

