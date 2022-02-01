IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Position Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.12% of IDEX worth $19,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEX by 34.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 119.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $215.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $186.63 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IEX. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.73.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

