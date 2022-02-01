IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.33-7.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.07. IDEX also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.73-1.76 EPS.

NYSE:IEX traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.23. 400,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX has a one year low of $188.04 and a one year high of $240.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.29.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.73.

In other IDEX news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

