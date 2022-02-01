IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. IDEX updated its Q1 guidance to $1.73-1.76 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.33-7.63 EPS.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.23. 400,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,142. IDEX has a 52 week low of $188.04 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on IEX. Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.73.

In other IDEX news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

