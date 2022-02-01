IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.73-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.70. IDEX also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.33-7.63 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.73.

IEX stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.23. 400,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38. IDEX has a 1-year low of $188.04 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.29. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

