Ignition Price Hits $0.0914 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Ignition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ignition has traded 208.2% higher against the US dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $137,555.80 and approximately $219.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,531.67 or 1.00261203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00074885 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00021101 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00029993 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.43 or 0.00521517 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,517,698 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,525 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.