ImageCoin (IMG) Tops One Day Volume of $72,402.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $59,410.55 and $72,402.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,104,884 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

