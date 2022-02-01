iMe Lab (LIME) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.27 Million

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $6.27 million and $1.55 million worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for $0.0399 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, iMe Lab has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00051018 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,786.97 or 0.07186370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,728.00 or 0.99862538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00051722 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00054079 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

