ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Down 4%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s stock price fell 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.59. 4,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,728,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBRX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 21,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 143,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

