Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Up 10.5%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.98 and last traded at $24.94. 1,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 214,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMCR. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunocore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Get Immunocore alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Immunocore by 11,505.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the third quarter worth $157,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the third quarter worth $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the second quarter worth $236,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.