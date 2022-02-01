ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 308,643 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.22% of ImmunoGen worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $52,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $69,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 20.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 293,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMGN stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.26.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMGN. TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

