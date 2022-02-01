Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,829 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.24% of Immunovant worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 14.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter worth $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 15.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 6.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $43.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other Immunovant news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $222,011.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

