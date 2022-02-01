Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Trading Down 3.7%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) was down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73. Approximately 3,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 710,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

IMVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $803.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $222,011.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 41.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 14.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 9.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

