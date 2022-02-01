Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 32,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 482,506 shares.The stock last traded at $42.30 and had previously closed at $40.92.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ATB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 65.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.83.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 274,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after acquiring an additional 57,341 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,254,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,551 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 407,466 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

