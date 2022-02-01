Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.50

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$54.50 and last traded at C$53.78, with a volume of 584186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.01.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMO. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$48.93.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$37.34 billion and a PE ratio of 72.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.49.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.8300002 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.