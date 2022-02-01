Incyte (INCY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Incyte to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.16 million. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. On average, analysts expect Incyte to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Incyte stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,387 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Incyte worth $51,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

