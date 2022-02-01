INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 27,623 shares.The stock last traded at $78.55 and had previously closed at $77.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INDT. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Aegis began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

The stock has a market cap of $788.99 million, a P/E ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.69.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.79%.

In other news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.92 per share, with a total value of $426,293.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 111,147 shares of company stock worth $8,467,217 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 20.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDT)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

