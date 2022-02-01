Infinitecoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $136.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

