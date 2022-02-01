Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Short Interest Up 36.5% in January

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the December 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

In other news, Director Charles Hugh Farkas Garner bought 5,500 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $49,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Eber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,068 shares of company stock worth $171,331 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,114,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 414.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after acquiring an additional 963,607 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,587,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,284,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,677,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,286,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEA traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 342,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,697. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $697.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.