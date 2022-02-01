Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF)’s share price rose 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, masts for antennas, cabling, dishes, spaces for equipment, and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, and ordinary, corrective and extraordinary maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.