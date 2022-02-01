InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.49. InfuSystem shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 58,674 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $311.80 million, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.03.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $26.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. On average, analysts predict that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other InfuSystem news, CEO Richard Dilorio sold 9,213 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $142,985.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 80,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,418,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,663 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 114.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 156,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 83,528 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter worth $530,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 95.4% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after purchasing an additional 423,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.