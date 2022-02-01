ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stake Boosted by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,009 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 5.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,013,000 after buying an additional 2,201,849 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 46.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,320,000 after buying an additional 1,983,134 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ING Groep by 188.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after buying an additional 1,237,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ING Groep by 399.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,532,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after buying an additional 1,225,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at $9,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.51.

NYSE:ING opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.89. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

