Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Short Interest Down 22.2% in January

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE IR traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $56.84. 77,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.01. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

