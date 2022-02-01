Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Short Interest Down 22.2% in January

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NYSE IR traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $56.84. 77,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.01. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $62.64.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
