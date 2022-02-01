Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading Down 3.6%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s share price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.60 and last traded at $25.60. 317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 327,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

Several analysts recently commented on INBX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average is $35.19.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,093.94% and a negative return on equity of 150.02%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 1,207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 65,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,497,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,202,000 after purchasing an additional 897,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 32,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

