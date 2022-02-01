Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading Down 3.6%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s share price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.60 and last traded at $25.60. 317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 327,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.
Several analysts recently commented on INBX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average is $35.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 1,207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 65,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,497,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,202,000 after purchasing an additional 897,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 32,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.
About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.
