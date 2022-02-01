Innova (INN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, Innova has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Innova coin can now be bought for about $0.0390 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a market cap of $269,271.19 and $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innova Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

