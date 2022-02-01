Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Update

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 115.0% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 37,497 shares in the last quarter. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

ISSC stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.45 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.