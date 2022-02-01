Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Shares Down 4%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.88. 5,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,596,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter valued at $73,990,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,906,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after buying an additional 1,070,391 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,570,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,571,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 516.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 925,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 775,018 shares in the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

