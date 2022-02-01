Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Short Interest Update

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 104.4 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IVREF shares. reduced their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.25 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

IVREF stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $7.77. 161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

