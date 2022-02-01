Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) shares traded up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.77. 161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. cut their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.25 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.