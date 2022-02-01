Insider Buying: Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ) Director Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ) Director Mark Thomas Brown bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,550,993 shares in the company, valued at C$808,569.51.

Mark Thomas Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Mark Thomas Brown bought 10,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$800.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Mark Thomas Brown sold 15,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total transaction of C$1,200.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Mark Thomas Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$375.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Mark Thomas Brown purchased 15,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,125.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Mark Thomas Brown bought 6,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$450.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Mark Thomas Brown bought 29,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$2,175.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Mark Thomas Brown bought 50,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$4,000.00.

ANZ stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.07. The company had a trading volume of 29,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,830. Alianza Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.07 and a twelve month high of C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$10.41 million and a P/E ratio of -8.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the mineral exploration projects located in Nevada and Colorado, the United States; Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

