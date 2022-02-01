Insider Buying: INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Acquires 40,654 Shares of Stock

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 40,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.11 per share, with a total value of $3,053,521.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

On Monday, January 24th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.76 per share, with a total value of $7,576,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 5,334 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.92 per share, with a total value of $426,293.28.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 5,813 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.98 per share, with a total value of $464,923.74.

NASDAQ INDT traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.61. 10,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,693. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $82.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.43 million, a PE ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 0.87.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.79%.

INDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.