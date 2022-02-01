Insider Buying: Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP David Fasanella acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $15,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NFBK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.77. 8,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,997. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $782.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.72. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $18.41.
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 37.83%. On average, analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 230.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 512,280 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 54.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 192,949 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter worth about $2,529,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth about $1,355,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter worth about $1,297,000. Institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.
About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)
Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.
