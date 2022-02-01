Insider Buying: Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP David Fasanella acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $15,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NFBK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.77. 8,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,997. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $782.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.72. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 37.83%. On average, analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 230.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 512,280 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 54.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 192,949 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter worth about $2,529,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth about $1,355,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter worth about $1,297,000. Institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

