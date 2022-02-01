Insider Buying: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Timothy R. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.44 per share, with a total value of $98,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

UMBF traded up $3.43 on Tuesday, hitting $101.88. 309,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,797. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $112.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on UMBF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,441,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

