Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells 1,233 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $40.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,711. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.60.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
