Insider Selling: Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) CFO Sells 7,505 Shares of Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) CFO Debra L. Morris sold 7,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $279,411.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Apria stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,139. Apria, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Apria in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Apria by 219.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APR shares. UBS Group downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

