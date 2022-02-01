Insider Selling: Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Director Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $9,624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:CNS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.81. 112,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,215. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.43 and a 52-week high of $101.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.86.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $159.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.13 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 87.37%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,785,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $233,360,000 after acquiring an additional 33,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,795,000 after acquiring an additional 23,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 749,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 650,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 35.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,765,000 after acquiring an additional 150,780 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.