Insider Selling: FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $60,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FVCBankcorp stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.90. 34,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,010. The firm has a market cap of $285.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.00. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp in a report on Tuesday.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.