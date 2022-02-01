Insider Selling: PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CEO Sells 18,750 Shares of Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PCAR traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.33. 1,947,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.45 and a 200-day moving average of $86.10.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 10.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

