Insider Selling: PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Sells 8,620 Shares of Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PCAR traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.33. 1,947,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.45 and a 200-day moving average of $86.10.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 182.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 248,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 160,541 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 785.5% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 38,143 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in PACCAR by 4.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 575.9% in the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.54.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

