Insider Selling: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $21,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PFGC stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.40. 1,921,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,448. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,335 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,987,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 428,579 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,711,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

