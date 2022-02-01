Insider Selling: Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) CEO Sells 6,730 Shares of Stock

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY remained flat at $$6.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. 588,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,178. The stock has a market cap of $606.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.74. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $38.71.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 366.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 10.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

RUBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.