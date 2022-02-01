Insider Selling: Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Insider Sells 2,732 Shares of Stock

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 2,732 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $17,949.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$6.75 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 588,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,178. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $606.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.32.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 13.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

