Insider Selling: Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Sells 4,300 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.96. 1,930,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,115. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $65.81 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.80.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Redstone upgraded Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

