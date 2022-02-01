Insider Selling: Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $153,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $144,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $153,380.00.

OTCMKTS SMLR traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,355. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.95. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.17 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Semler Scientific had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 56.71%. The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMLR. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $69,612,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $28,203,000. Aravt Global LLC purchased a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $19,637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $18,849,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $4,951,000. 35.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

