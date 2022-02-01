Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Sells 59,156 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 59,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $9,465,551.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.74. 6,283,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,593,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.23.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after purchasing an additional 48,916 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 221,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 34,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

