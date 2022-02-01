Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Insider Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Margaret Tooth sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $17,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 28th, Margaret Tooth sold 350 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $61,595.00.

TRUP traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.21. The company had a trading volume of 380,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,904. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -117.37 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.84 and a 200-day moving average of $106.56. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

