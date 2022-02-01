Insider Selling: Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CFO Sells 13,998 Shares of Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of TWO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.70. 3,703,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.
About Two Harbors Investment
Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
