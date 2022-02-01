Insider Selling: Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CFO Sells 13,998 Shares of Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TWO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.70. 3,703,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

