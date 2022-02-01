Insider Selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Sells 1,657 Shares of Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,817. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.37 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.17.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 107.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

